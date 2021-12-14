U.S. Government ‘Responsible’ for Conflict in Ethiopia
December 14, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA – The U.S. government and some of its European allies have been playing troublemakers’ roles in all conflicts across Africa including the current one in Ethiopia, so stated a Journalist, Commentator and East African Analyst.
Having a stay with international media, the East African Analyst Thomas Mountain said that on 4th November, 2020, the TPLF launched a coup attempt to regain power in Ethiopia and tried to seize the largest military base and stockpile of weapons in Ethiopia.
The U.S. government and some westerns states are supporting the TPLF. CIA has been providing them with satellite imagery apart from offering direct political support through human rights movements and NGOs, he said.
Explaining the reasons for the U.S. administration to support TPLF, Thomas said that Ethiopia’s prime minister has made it very clear t that he is going to make Ethiopia food self-sufficient, energy and politically independent state, but this is a threat not only to the U.S. but to the EU.
“Ethiopians want Abiy to transform Ethiopia from the desperately poor famine and disease-ridden, war-torn country into a modern society apart from breaking the bonds of aid and bakery entrenched for close to three decades.”
Ethiopia’s prosperity and political independency is a threat for western investment in Africa and Ethiopia he said adding that EU is dependent upon sucking the blood of Africa by looting, plundering and exploiting the resources just to maintain the high standard of living for their people.
The only place they can really literally loot and plunder is, in Africa for example, Anglo-American gold has been running one of the biggest gold mines in Africa, Tanzania and they only pay Tanzania a four percent royalty, and if Europe has to start paying a fair share of the exploitation, they are not going to be able to continue maintaining the high standard of living the social security and the education and the medical care they provide to their people, the analyst underlined.
“If they lose control of Africa, it is going to provoke an enormous crisis in the EU. That is why they have been so ruthless in opposing Abiy government, peoples of Ethiopia and Africa. So they are determined to see the end of Abiy Ahmed. The U.S. being threatened by a loss of military control between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, through which the trade between Asia and Europe passes which are the two largest trading partners in the world,” he opined.
The Ethiopian Herald December 14/2021
