Demonstrators Denounce Western Meddling, Fake News, and Sanctions
December 14, 2021
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA – Members of Ethiopian and Eritrean communities in various countries have held demonstrations to denounce western intervention, fake news and economic pressure against Ethiopia. The communities that held demonstrations recently are from Israel, U.S., Uganda, Sweden and Jamaica.
Demonstrators in Israeli capital Tel Aviv carried messages including, “Mr. Biden, Ethiopia is Ethiopia, not Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria or Iraq and leave Ethiopia for Ethiopians” They also expressed that Africa must have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council soon and requested African leaders to unite together against the Biden administration’s misguided policy on the Horn of Africa.
Reiterating the impossibility of negotiation with terrorist TPLF, the demonstrators have also urged U.S. and EU to stop supporting the terrorist group while requesting media giants like CNN, BBC and Aljazeera to refrain from spreading fake news about Ethiopia and Eritrea.
Besides, hundreds of Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia in Uganda have also expressed solidarity with the government of Ethiopia, the national army and Prime Minister Abiy’s efforts to defend the country’s sovereignty from the West. They stressed that all foreign intervention that undermines the prospects for peace, unity, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia would not be acceptable.
Similarly, Ethiopian and Eritrean Diasporas have held demonstrations requesting the West to stop their intervention as the two countries could solve their internal problems by themselves. Similar messages were carried by demonstrators in the U.S. cities of Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.
Meanwhile, the Rastafari community in Jamaica, members of the Ethiopian community in Jamaica and the wider peace-loving people across Jamaica have also held demonstrations in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kingston. The campaigners expressed disappointment at the unhelpful position taken by the U.S. and its Western allies, mainly in Europe in support of the rebel forces and against the democratically elected government of Ethiopia.
They condemned the Biden Administration’s decision to suspend Ethiopia from the list of AGOA beneficiaries since it only complicates economic challenges. The organizers called on the U.S. government to use its immense power and influence in a balanced way in order to secure lasting peace and stability in Ethiopia in the shortest possible time.
The Ethiopian Herald December 14/2021
