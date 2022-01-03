Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Press TV Spotlight: Sudanese Demand Democracy Now
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network program Spotlight featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the challenges facing the mass democratic movement in the Republic of Sudan.
To view this segment just go to the following link: Sudanese protesters call for full civilian rule without any military involvement | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe emphasizes the role of imperialism in the current struggle and the need for a revolutionary political dispensation inside the country. Promotional language for the program says: "Demonstrations continue in Sudan as people take to the streets once again protesting against the October coup and the involvement of the military in the government.
We will look at the latest from Sudan, as today at least four more protesters were killed by security forces during demonstrations and the possible connections between what's happening on the ground and some political ties."
The segment aired live on Thurs. Dec. 30, 2021.
