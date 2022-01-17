African Union Official Meets National Charter Coalition over Sudanese Crisis
January 16, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security met on Sunday with the National Charter coalition to discuss a way out of the current political crisis in Sudan.
Ambassador Adeoye on Saturday met with the head of the Sovereign Council Abdal Fattah al-Burhan to listen to the position of the military component and to reiterate calls for dialogue et and reconciliation to overcome the current crisis in Sudan.
On Sunday, the visiting African diplomat held similar meetings with the two members of the Sovereign Council Malik Agar and Tahir Hajar who also head two armed groups that signed the Juba Peace Agreement.
Further, the National Charter group including two other signatory groups, SLM of Minni Minnawi and JEM of Gibril Ibrahim and others, said they held a meeting with the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs.
The meeting discussed the way out of the current political crisis and the role of the African Union to settle it.
The National Charter delegation conveyed its position and proposals on how to settle the political crisis, said the statement.
The coalition, which support the coup leaders, stressed the need for a national charter including the Native Administration and religious leaders besides the forces of the revolution and change and civil society groups.
They also pointed to the need to form a caretaker government to administrate the country until an agreement is reached with the FFC groups.
The regional body is expected to join the facilitated-UN consultation but still, it does not officially appoint a special envoy for the process.
The Friends of Sudan will hold a meeting on the Sudanese crisis and ways to support the UN-facilitated process.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment