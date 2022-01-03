Biden Administration Must Halt War Provocations Against China and Russia
STATEMENT ON THE ESCALATING HOSTILITIES BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES, CHINA AND RUSSIA
December 29, 2021
The following statement was issued by the Moratorium NOW! Coalition and the Michigan Emergency Coalition Against War & Injustice (MECAWI) in response to the belligerent behavior of the United States towards China and Russia.
The people of the United States do not need another “permanent war” in Asia and Eastern Europe. We need an immediate end to racism, and the guarantees from the government to provide housing, food, clean water, heat, quality education and environmental justice
At a recent meeting of the Moratorium NOW! Coalition and the Michigan Emergency Committee Against War & Injustice (MECAWI), a discussion was held on the recent escalation of military threats by the administration of President Joe Biden related to disagreements with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation. The United States military withdrew from Afghanistan in August after a 20-year disastrous occupation which resulted in thousands of deaths and the further destabilization of the entire region of Central Asia.
The situation involving China and Taiwan dates back to the consolidation of power by the Chinese Communist Party over the mainland in 1949. The so-called Chinese nationalists who were supported by the Cold War administration of Harry S. Truman, were established on the island of Formosa solely for the purpose of providing a rationale to deny international recognition to the administration of Mao Tse-tung.
In 1971, the PRC was recognized by the United Nations as the sole representatives of China. Taiwan, which has enjoyed the support of the U.S. for decades, eventually lost diplomatic recognition by Washington in 1979 when relations were firmly set up between Beijing and Washington.
Since the advent of the previous administration of President Donald J. Trump, tariffs have been imposed on China along with a growing series of threats related to the unrest in Hong Kong and the question of “Taiwanese Independence.” Taiwan is an integral part of China as well as Hong Kong. There is no reason for the U.S. to utilize these two areas of China to engage in diplomatic hostilities and the maintenance of tariffs.
In regard to the crisis developing on the border between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the government in Kiev was overthrown at the aegis of the U.S. under the administration of former President Barack Obama during early 2014. The Ukrainian president was removed from office while Russian was outlawed as a national language. A military struggle arose between the anti-fascist elements in Ukraine and the U.S.-imposed regime in Kiev. Today, the Biden administration is again stoking conflict over the question of Ukraine being pressured into joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The Moratorium NOW! Coalition and MECAWI are saying that we need to address the enormous social problems existing now in the U.S. Millions have either lost or resigned from their jobs due to the deplorable economic and labor conditions prevailing inside the country. We need immediate relief related to the escalating costs of food, fuel, housing and other necessities of life. The U.S. military budget is far too large and needs to be drastically reduced if not eliminated. The struggle at present is to provide resources and policy guarantees to the majority of working class and oppressed peoples in the U.S.
We are appealing to the oppressed communities and labor organizations to coalesce against the threats of war in Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific. We must oppose the continuing U.S. occupations of Syria and Iraq. The people of these countries are owed reparations from Washington and Wall Street as well as the people of Afghanistan.
Our challenge is to end racism, national oppression, class exploitation and environmental degradation here in the U.S. and around the world. We must continue to say no to imperialist war, racism and social injustice.
No comments:
Post a Comment