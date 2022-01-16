Egyptian, Algerian FMs Urge Backing Internal Solution to Libyan Crisis, Stopping Foreign Interference
Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, affirmed the need for backing an internal solution to the Libyan crisis and stopping all forms of foreign interference in Libya’s affairs in a meeting held on Sunday in Cairo.
The meeting also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and Arab issues of mutual concern, a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry read.
The top diplomats highlighted the necessity of the exit of all foreign forces as well as mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libyan territories.
This should meet the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people in achieving security, stability, and prosperity, the ministers affirmed.
Libya was unable to meet the deadline to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on 24 December, which was part of a roadmap adopted by the United Nations-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.
The Libyan Higher National Elections Commission (HNEC) proposed 24 January as an alternative date, citing “force majeure" behind the postponement of the polls.
Libya has been mired in political turbulence since the toppling of former President Muammar Al-Qaddafi in 2011.
Joint African and Arab work
The ministers also called for intensifying coordination within the framework of joint African work in a way that enhances the efforts of achieving security, stability, and prosperity in Africa.
This comes especially in light of the various security challenges posed by the consecutive developments in the region, the statement said.
Furthermore, Shoukry and Lamamra underscored the need to continue coordination to boost joint Arab work under the League of Arab States.
Additionally, the meeting discussed developments in Sudan, Mali, and the Sahara-Sahel region, the statement read.
The two top diplomats agreed to continue coordination and consultations around regional issues and matters of mutual concern.
The also agreed to maintain Egyptian-Algerian cooperation in various fields and work on strengthening their economic relations.
Lastly, they expressed their keenness to prepare for the next session of the Supreme Joint Committee between the two countries.
