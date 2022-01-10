Ethiopia to Host Pan-African Youth Summit
January 9, 2022
ADDIS ABABA – African Youth Development and Center of Excellence indicated that Ethiopia will host a Continental Pan-African Youth Summit on January 27, 2022.
The center noted that the Pan-Africanist Youth and Civil Society from all 54 African countries will participate in the forum to be held in Addis Ababa.
Founder and Director General of the Center, Fuad Gena said the conference will be hosted by the African Youth Development and Excellence Center and it will be attended by senior government officials, ministers, ambassadors, celebrities, academics, community activists and youth organizations.
As the previous Africans struggled to come out of the yoke of colonial rule, the conference will also serve as a platform for the current generation to stand up for Africa against modern colonialism.
The conference is expected to inspire all African for well capitalizing on the leading motto, ‘African solutions to African problems.’
As to Fuad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Peace, the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and other partners are collaboratively working for the successfulness of the January 27 conference.
The contribution of the Ethiopian patriots struggle for real pan-Africanism and African independence will be presented at the forum, it was learnt.
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 9 JANUARY 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment