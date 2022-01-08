How Would Feltman Clinch His Term as Envoy to the Horn?
January 7, 2022
BY ZEKARIAS WOLDEMARIAM
The US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman has arrived yesterday to discuss with leaders of Ethiopia on peaceful resolution of the crisis in northern Ethiopia. It is the third time he is coming to Ethiopia with the same purpose.
Feltman visited many other countries like Kenya and Egypt, among others with the same purpose. But his mission as regards Ethiopia has not succeeded. Indeed the likelihood of his current mission to succeed is in question as long as there are no changes in the fundamental steps that thwarted the previous ones.
Peace is a precious thing that everyone wants to get and is willing to pay the price for. But it cannot be obtained without genuine interest and readiness to commit the necessary things for it. You cannot find something where it is not found.
According to recent news by mainstream media, Feltman is going to resign from his post soon. So he is paying the visit on the eve of his last days in his current position. If he does his job with utmost earnest intent he will surely conclude his term by making history. But if he is going to repeat what he did in the past he will fail once again to the embarrassment of himself and the flawed policy of his administration.
On the side of the government of Ethiopia has shown all the necessary cooperation to resolve the crisis peacefully. After the ENDF Amhara and Afar militia routed the invading forces of TPLF they have decided that they don’t intend to further extend the war into Tigray as the government does not want to further continue the plight of the people of Tigray as well as to show maximum readiness to seek a peaceful solution.
This shows that the government’s stance for peaceful means must be reciprocated by the other side if it is meant to bear fruit.
As the government noted the ball is in TPLFs court. But if the issue is looked at more seriously the ball is not only in the hands of but also its enablers, especially the US. The TPLF would not have gone so far without the overt and covert support of these external forces that provide it with both support and also agenda which they want to execute.
Therefore, it would be better if envoy Feltman could think about making a difference this time around.
Before setting out to Ethiopia it is more important to start his job at home by changing the way his government handles the issue. For instance, the US has sanctioned Ethiopia and Eritrean government officials which is vivid support to TPLF and unfair stance. In addition, it has cancelled Ethiopia from the list of AGOA in a bid to embarrass and coerce Ethiopia to submit to the unfair demands of the US.
But no matter how a country is ready to pay any sacrifice for the sake of peace, it is not normally expected to accept any demand that could put its sovereignty and national interest at stake. Any country including the US would do the same if faced with the same situation.
Therefore, if the US wants to broker peace honestly it should stop the hide and seek game present itself with an honest approach. No one will miss the fact that the terrorist group TPLF has been a warmongering party throughout the times it ruled the country as well as since it was ousted and lately since it started the current conflict by launching a botched attack on the National Defense Forces.
Even at this moment, the terrorist group which was shamefully routed from the areas it occupied is now making provocations against Amhara and Afar States. The so-called leader of the terrorist forces, Tadese Worede has also said boldly yesterday that nothing will stop the group from launching an attack. This contravenes from the statement its group issued when it was rushing back to its caves in Tigray, which claims that it was making a strategic retreat to give peace a chance. IT also shows that the group always picks the peace and dialogue card until it gets time to regroup and prolong its terrorist attack.
Therefore, it is important to note that the government of Ethiopia is contending with such an untrustworthy warlike terrorist group that takes every chance to destroy the nation and its people rather than engaging in negotiation for peace.
The US and its envoy also should be serious enough to call a spade a spade, correct its bias and work towards contributing to a peaceful solution.
The Ethiopian herald January 7/2021
