In Letters to UN, Palestine Envoy Urges Swift International Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
Saturday, 15 January 2022 5:18 PM
Press TV
A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli bulldozers prepare to demolish makeshift houses in the village of al-Fikhit, south of Yatta in the southern area of the occupied West Bank, on January 12, 2022. (Photo by AFP)
Palestine's envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour has slammed Israel's continued acts of aggression against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, urging the international community to take swift action to put an end to the regime's systematic attacks.
In separate letters to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Norwegian president of the Security Council, and President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Friday, the Palestinian envoy warned about the escalation of the Israeli regime's attacks, which included killings of unarmed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and violations against the Palestinian prisoners.
He said the Israeli regime continues to illegally and cruelly target all the Palestinian people of any age, making their lives an unbearable hell and causing enormous daily sufferings for them.
He emphasized that the Israeli regime's investigations into the killings and attacks against the Palestinian people have no credibility and would never lead to an indictment or prosecution of the perpetrators.
The Palestinian delegate called on the International Criminal Court to continue its mandate in Palestine to stop and confront war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians.
Mansour said the Palestinian inmates in the Israeli regime's prisons are suffering from embarrassing conditions due to continued violations of their basic rights stipulated in international law and medical negligence.
The Palestinian diplomat urged the international community to take action to put an end to the systematic violations of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian prisoners, including collective punishment, medical negligence and widespread and illegal practice of administrative detention.
Violent raids by Israeli forces are a regular practice in the occupied West Bank, during which Palestinians are exposed to live fire, arrests, assaults and killings.
An 80-year-old Palestinian man, Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad, died in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday after being arrested and beaten in handcuffs by Israeli forces.
Asaad was found in a critical condition after the assault near his home in Jiljilya village north of Ramallah. He died before reaching the hospital.
On Friday, clashes were also erupted between anti-settlement protesters and Israeli forces in several areas across the occupied West Bank, leaving a number of Palestinians injured.
The clashes were reported in several areas across the occupied Palestinian territory.
Israeli forces attacked weekly anti-settlement protests in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, using tear gas.
Since May, Beita has seen intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of Israeli troops.
