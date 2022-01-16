Italy Affirms Continued Support to Sudan's Transitional Government
MENA
Sunday 16 Jan 2022
Italian Ambassador in Khartoum Gianluigi Vassallo affirmed his country's continued support to Sudan's transitional government for a successful democratic transition in Sudan.
During a meeting with Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abul-Qasim Mohamed Bartum at the Republican Palace on Sunday, Vassallo hailed the deeply-rooted ties between both countries.
The two officials discussed bilateral relations and how to promote joint cooperation, especially at the economic and investment levels, according to Sudan News Agency (SUNA).
Meanwhile, Bartum briefed the Italian diplomat on the latest developments of the political process in Sudan, and the efforts exerted by the transitional government to create a conducive investment environment in Sudan through legal reform.
