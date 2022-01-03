Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Jan. 1, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Jan. 1, 2022 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this program click on the website here: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/01 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the homecoming sponsored by the Ethiopian government to build support for the country under attack by western-backed elements; Sudanese media outlets were raided by security forces in an attempt to intimidate journalists covering the mass democratic movement; eight Malian soldiers were killed in an ambush in the north of the West African state; and people are still being displaced in northern Mozambique due to the insurgency.
In the second hour we look back on the literary efforts of key African American icons including Lorraine Hansberry, Langston Hughes and James Baldwin.
Finally, we review some of the most important and pressing issues taking place on the African continent.
