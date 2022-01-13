Police Officer, Demonstrator Killed in January 13 Protests in Sudan
January 13, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A senior police officer and a protester were killed and dozens more injured as security forces and police brutally dispersed large-scale protests in the Sudanese capital.
Security agencies, including the army, which now participates in the crackdown on protesters, continued the excessive use of force to break up the peaceful anti-coup protests including gunshots and armoured vehicles.
On Thursday, the interior minister in charge and the director-general of the police force, Brigadier General Ali Prema Hammad, counted the police.
The Interior Ministry said that a Police Brigadier Ali Braima Hammad was killed near Stack Medical Laboratory.
The statement did not say how the officer was killed.
Activists circulated a video of a soldier saying that Hammad was stabbed to death in a knife attack.
Usually, high-ranking officers do not accompany soldiers to disperse protesters.
For its part, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors announced that a protester was killed by a bullet in the abdomen in Khartoum North (Bahri).
This brings the death toll from the crackdown on the anti-coup protest to 64.
The medical groups added that dozens of demonstrators were wounded by bullets, in addition to other injuries from stabbings and tear gas.
Similar demonstrations calling to end the military takeover were organized in other cities across the country.
Attack on journalists
The Sudanese Journalists Network said a female journalist Shameel al-Nur was brutally beaten while another journalist Osman Fadlallah narrowly escaped being killed by a military vehicle while covering the protests.
In the same vein, Arab television said that an armed force stormed his office in Khartoum and arrested the working team of journalists.
Attacks on journalists become part of the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Sudan.
The military rulers say resolved to stop these assaults on the media but the security forces resume their attacks every time.
(ST)
