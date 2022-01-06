Sudan, Ethiopia Agree to Form Joint Border Patrols, as Crossing Point Remains Closed
January 5, 2022 (GADAREF) – Sudanese-Ethiopian military talks on Wednesday agreed to form joint border patrols but remain at odds over the reopening of the border crossing between the two countries.
During a meeting between military delegations from the two neighbouring countries, the Sudanese side refused the re-opening of the Gallabat-Metema border crossing, Sudanese military sources revealed to the Sudan Tribune.
The vital road was closed in July 2021 after the murder of a Sudanese army officer in the Galabat area by Ethiopian gunmen inside the Sudanese side of the border.
The meeting, held in Metema, discussed the opening of the crossing between the two countries, border issues and opposition activities in the two countries.
According to the sources, the Ethiopian side repeated claims that Sudan trains the TPLF forces inside the refugee camps and that Tigray military elements were present in the camps.
The Sudanese delegation, for its part, rejected the allegations and stressed that only Tigryan refugees are in Sudan and the camps are oversight by the UN refugee agency and international humanitarian groups working in the camps.
The joint meeting, which lasted more than six hours, nonetheless agreed to deploy joint border patrols to maintain security, keep refugee camps away from the border and exchange information.
The sources confirmed that the Sudanese authorities did refuse to open the border crossing and resume commercial activity between the two countries.
Sudan demands that those who killed the Sudanese officer be held accountable and to prevent armed militiamen from crossing into its territory.
Sudanese officials say they prefer that the border remains closed until the end of the civil war in the Tigray Region.
Relations between the two countries are strained over the border dispute.
(ST)
