Sudanese Security Forces Arrest Wounded Protesters
January 15, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Resistance Committees in Khartoum’s suburb of Burri said that security forces in civilian clothes arrested protesters wounded during the recent January 13 protests outside a hospital, on Saturday.
“Security agents in civilian clothes arrested several wounded activists immediately after they were discharged from the hospital,” reads a statement released by Burri neighbourhoods resistance committees.
The statement further said that other activists who accompanied them have also been arrested at the gate of Royal Care Hospital in Burri suburb, east of Khartoum.
On Thursday, the security forces shot dead a protester and wounded 147 protesters were wounded, including 13 with live bullets, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.
64 people were killed and hundreds wounded during the anti-coup demonstrations.
After the coup d’état in October 2021, the Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree giving the General Intelligence Service (GIS) the right to arrest people, search, monitor property and objects, seize funds, etc., under the state of emergency.
Resistance committees say the GIS recently arrested a big number of activists in a bid to end the nearly three-month anti-coup protests.
The Sudanese security authorities recently intensified efforts to suppress the protests and deployed regular army troops in the streets.
In addition to the brutal crackdown on protesters, the security forces now regularly attack journalists to dissuade them from reporting protests and the violence of the security forces.
Also, they attack hospitals after the protests and throw tear gas into the emergency rooms
Medical personnel in several hospitals in Khartoum plan to demonstrate on Sunday, January 16 to protest these attacks.
(ST)
