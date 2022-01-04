Sudanese Security Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Khartoum
January 4, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Security forces have fired gunshots and tear gas to break up dozens of anti-coup demonstrations in the capital Khartoum and other cities, despite pledges to cease excessive use of forces against protesters.
In response to the grumbling of some members of the Sovereign Council, several days ago, al-Burhan ordered to investigate the excessive use of force against the protesters and the attacks on the journalists.
Also, he dispatched a special envoy to the Al-Haddath TV to apologise for the attack on their office.
However, on Tuesday the police and the members of the joint force fired live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas to prevent thousands of protesters demonstrating nearby the Republican Palace.
Also, the authorities continued to crack down on the media, as forces besieged the office of Al-Araby TV and fired tear gas at the staff, according to the Sudanese Journalists Network.
As in the previous protests, the Khartoum state authorities closed bridges and roads leading to the army headquarters and the presidential palace using large containers, concrete barriers and barbed wire.
In addition, hundreds of elements of the army, Rapid Support Forces, Central Reserve Police and police were deployed in Khartoum streets.
Thousands demonstrated in the neighbourhoods of Omdurman and Khartoum North (Bahri) because they were not able to cross the bridges.
Activists reported gunshot wounds among protesters, but the coalition of the pro-democracy medical groups, Unified Office of Sudanese Doctors, has not yet issued.
Calls for civil disobedience
Political groups and Resistance Committees are considering ways to maintain internal pressure on the military junta and to galvanize the protest movement which now has started its third month.
Political leaders are discussing an inclusive new declaration together with one of the Darfur groups that rallied the coup leaders during the past months, and the Democratic Unionist Party of Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani.
For their part, the Resistance Committees call for the massive involvement of the trade unions groups in the protest movement.
The Coordination of the Eastern Doyem even took concrete steps as they sent a call to professional entities urging to declare civil disobedience. They said that such a major step will enhance the action of the resistance committees to topple the military regime.
Thousands demonstrated in the cities of Port Sudan, Wad Madani, Nyala, El-Fasher, El-Obeid -Nyala, Al-Manaqel and Atbara, to support calls to establish a civilian authority.
