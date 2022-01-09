Veteran Egyptian Journalist, TV Host Wael El-Ebrashy Dies of COVID Complications
Sunday 9 Jan 2022
Egyptian TV presenter Wael El-Ebrashy passed away on Sunday aged 58 after suffering for months from COVID-19 complications.
Egyptian journalist, TV host Wael El-Ebrashy. (Photo: Al-Ahram)
El-Ebrashy's funeral prayer will be held on Monday at El-Sherbiny Mosque in his hometown of Sherbeen city in Daqahliya governorate, local reports cited his family as saying.
The funeral procession will take place after the afternoon prayer, which will be performed after 12pm tomorrow.
El-Ebrashy, presenter of Al-Tasea (“9 o'clock”) program on national TV, contracted the coronavirus in late 2020 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a quarantine hospital in Giza.
However, he left the hospital in March of last year after his health improved, but continued to receive treatment at home after developing pulmonary fibrosis due to the coronavirus.
This disease prevented him from returning to TV screens, despite frequent reports that he had almost recovered.
In November, El-Ebrashy denied rumours that he had died, saying he was in good condition and was undergoing physiotherapy so that he could return to work.
Hossam Hosny, the head of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus at the Ministry of Health, told media in September that El-Ebrashy's health had improved, and that he expected him to return to media work soon.
Over his career, El-Ebrashy presented several programs on many TV channels, including Al-Ashera Masaan (“10pm”) after renowned host Mona El-Shazly.
He also presented Kol Youm (“Everyday”) on ON E channel after TV host Amr Adib, and Al-Haqiqa (“The Truth”) on Dream TV channel after renowned media tycoon Hala Sarhan.
He started his media career as a journalist at Rosaelyoussef journal and then assumed several media positions, the last of which was Al-Tasea on national TV Channel 1.
Renowned TV host Youssef El-Husseiny has been presenting the daily Al-Tasea program since El-Ebrashy contracted the virus.
El-Ebrashy was born in 1963 in Daqahliya governorate in northern Egypt.
Earlier on Sunday, Vice-President of the Supreme Constitutional Court and the country’s first woman judge Tahany El-Gebaly also died in Cairo due to coronavirus complications.
