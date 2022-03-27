Arman Confirms Difference with Agar over Sudan’s Coup, Calls for Unity
SPLM-N leader Agar (L) and his deputy Arman pose together file photo
March 26, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Yasir Arman, Deputy Head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), Saturday, confirmed the divergence between him and the group’s leader Malik Agar over the Burhan coup but reiterated his commitment to the unity of the movement.
After the coup of Gen Abdel Fatah al-Burhan in October 2021, Arman was among the political detainees.
Also, after his release, his political positions contrasted with Agar who in speech at the recent SRF meeting in As Damazin, attacked the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Resistance Committees for their rejection of dialogue with the coup leaders.
In an interview with Aljazeera TV on Saturday, Arman said he does not agree with Agar in his criticism against the “civilian component” adding they have discussions over this matter.
“The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement is the People’s Movement and it stands with him wherever they stand”.
To explain Malik’s position and his continued membership in the military-led Sovereign Council, he said that Agar fears a return of war in the country.
“The revolution can stop the war (…). We will not go back to war if we stand with the masses. If we do not stand with the masses, then we will go back to war,” he stressed to explain his position
He further said that the coup has violated the constitutional declaration which is the legal framework of the Juba Peace Agreement.
“This framework does not exist today.
The coup must end and go and head to where the masses stand for a civilian democratic change”.
The peace signatory groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Hadi Idris have been slammed for remaining in the Sovereign Council and the military-led transitional government.
Arman who clearly distanced himself from the coup and the military component has also been criticized for not taking an open position against Agar.
The SPLM-N deputy leader underscored his adherence to the unity of the peace signatory group and to reunite it with the SPLM-N under the leadership of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.
He stressed that the political movement in Sudan needs to be reshaped, and the SPLM’s vision of the New Sudan needs to be reviewed.
He developed his idea about the SPLM-N role saying it is crucial to building a strong democratic force in Sudan.
“The reunification of the “Critical Mass” that will end the citizenship crisis in Sudan, allow the development and growth of Sudan and democratic stability as well as development,” he said.
The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) held a three-day meeting in Ad Damazin but Arman did not take part in the retreat.
“I think that the participants will make good decisions. They will move the Revolutionary Front closer to the people and that the Revolutionary Front will contribute to the collapse of this coup,” he added.
Arman also confirmed the existence of contacts between the coup leaders and the FFC coalition emphasizing they have a personal character and did not make tangible progress.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment