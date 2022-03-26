Idris Calls for SRF Initiative to End Sudanese Crisis
Tahir Hagar (L) Malik Agar (C) and Hadi Idris raise their hands at the opening session of the SRF in Ad Damazin on March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leader Hadi Idris called to adopt a political initiative to break the political stalemate in Sudan.
The SRF leaders who are also members of the Sovereign Council started on Thursday a three-day retreat in Ad Damazin to discuss the political situation in the country and the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement.
Speaking at the opening session, Hadi said the meeting would analyze the current political crisis, which may affect Sudan’s security and stability.
” As a large political entity, we hope that your meeting will endorse a political initiative to bridge the gaps in the political arena and create a national consensus paving the way to establish a stable, democratic, civil government,” he stressed.
Based on the peace pact signed in Juba in October 2020, the SRF groups remained in power with the military component despite their membership in the Forces for Freedom and Change.
Nonetheless, they voiced their rejection of the coup of General al-Burhan.
He also underscored the split of the SLM-Minni Minnawi and JEM led by Gibril Ibrahim from the alliance of the armed groups.
Their return to the SRF is to be discussed in this meeting in order to make the Revolutionary Front united and stronger, he stressed.
The two groups recently launched timid calls for unity but they did not distance themselves from the coup.
Malik Agar, SPLM-N leader and Tahir Hajar of the GFLS, spoke mainly about the peace agreement.
Agar called for social reconciliation in the Blue Nile state.
He reiterated their commitment to Juba Peace Agreement, pointing out that their political positions depend on its implementation.
We will always work with those who implement the agreement, and stand against those who seek to impede its implementation, he said.
For his part, Hajar said the peace agreement is an entry point to address all the issues of Sudan.
Also, he rejected criticism directed to the deal saying those who criticize the agreement have not read it.
