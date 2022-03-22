UN Project to Support Displaced Somalians
By Xinhua
Mar 21, 2022 05:49 PM
People look at a scene of bomb attacks in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, Feb. 16, 2022.(Photo: Xinhua)
The United Nations and its partners on Sunday launched a four-year project to provide durable solutions for people displaced by conflict and climate change in Somalia.
The multi-million project named "Saameynta [impact in Somali]" will achieve durable solutions for more than 75,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable host communities in Somalia, the UN said in a joint statement issued in the capital of Somalia.
Adam Abdelmoula, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, said finding durable solutions to protracted displacement in Somalia is desperately needed to enhance the livelihood situation of IDPs and their host communities.
Under the intervention, the UN and its partners will work together with the government to implement the National Durable Solutions Strategy.
According to the UN, the project also seeks to decrease dependency on humanitarian aid, reduce poverty for thousands of impoverished individuals and promote IDPs integration in cities.
"Humanitarian assistance alone cannot address chronic issues such as mass displacement and recurrent droughts and floods. That is why durable solutions are a priority for the UN," said Abdelmoula.
He said Saameynta's sole approach aims to leverage the values generated by planned urbanization and investment in order to provide affordable housing, employment opportunities and community assets such as infrastructure, irrigation facilities, markets and other locally identified priorities for communities affected by displacement.
