DLAMINI-ZUMA: STATE OF DISASTER MAY END NEXT WEEK, BUT R350 GRANT WILL REMAIN
She has reaffirmed the latest regulations as announced by Ramaphosa earlier in March.
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs the nation on regulations under lockdown level 1, which comes into effect at midnight, on Sunday 20 September 2020., Picture: GCIS
Ray White |
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazan Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday said President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce the end of the state of disaster next week.
She has reaffirmed the latest regulations as announced by Ramaphosa earlier in March.
Outlining the remaining regulations, the minister said it would be up to the public to decide on the way forward.
“So, we will publish these regulations for comment for 48 hours and then we will analyse what they are saying and then the president will announce the end of the national state of disaster, which will be before 15 April, based on the comments [but] it might be around 5 April.”
But she emphasised that the R350 grant will remain despite the end of the national state of disaster.
“The payment of R350 will continue but will be removed from the national disaster after 30 days has lapsed and will continue through other means.”
The minister said the country's ports of entry had been prioritised: “The 32 ports that are closed will remain closed because they were not necessarily economical but the 21 that are fully operational and when you enter, you must either show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or a vaccine certificate.”
No comments:
Post a Comment