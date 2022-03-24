North Korea Confirmed ICBM Test - Yonhap
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. North Korea confirmed the test of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-17, Yonhap news agency said on Friday, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The new strategic weapon of the DPRK [official name of North Korea - TASS] would make the whole world clearly aware of the power of our strategic armed forces once again," North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said, cited by KCNA.
South Korea's military said on Thursday that they detected the launch from the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang and "the missile flew some 1,080 kilometers at a top altitude of over 6,200 km," Yonhap reported.
