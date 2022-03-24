Russia to Consistently Solve Issues of Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Ukraine, Says Envoy
We are convinced that as the tasks of the special military operation are implemented the situation there will only improve, Vasily Nebenzya added
UNITED NATIONS, March 24. /TASS/. Moscow will consistently solve the issues related to delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s population, which is already provided with food and essential supplies, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.
"As far as humanitarian aid delivery is concerned, we will be trying to solve the task as we solved it for the Donbass population in recent eight years," he said. "On all territories controlled by the Russian military the population is provided with essential supplies and food," the diplomat said. "We are convinced that as the tasks of the special military operation are implemented the situation there will only improve," he added.
No comments:
Post a Comment