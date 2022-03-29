DPRK: Everything by Our Own Efforts
At a midnight of one November day in Juche 104 (2015) a trial run of a newly-built subway train was conducted in the presence of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
On a running train he said that the train felt to be safe and reliable, and that the people would be very pleased to take the train made with our own efforts and technology.
Overseeing the trial run, he continued: We should make everything we need by relying on our own efforts, technology and resources. Modernization based on our own efforts, technology and resources–this is the modernization desired by our Party.
In August Juche 105 (2016), he looked round the acrylic paint production line newly-installed at the Sunchon Chemical Complex, and highly praised it, saying: It is really amazing that the production line was installed in our own way and that all the facilities were designed and manufactured by our own efforts.
He added that he was so pleased not only because he saw a Korean-style acrylic paint production but also because he keenly felt that the chemical industry of the country could be put on a Juche-oriented and modern basis on a higher level by dint of our own efforts, technology and raw materials if we buckle down to it.
