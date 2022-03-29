South Sudan President Admits Deployment of Security Forces in Juba
President Kiir speaks to the media on March 28, 2022
March 28, 2022, (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir admitted on Monday the deployment of security forces in the area where his first deputy is residing citings security concerns.
“There is no issue of insecurity on the streets in Juba. What is being done is a normal thing that happens in any country. In Juba here, there are people, criminals who have filtrated and are living with civilians. And these people can go and shoot near the house, for example, if they go to the house of Riek Machar and they fire there, we will see it is Riek who has started to attack people. So, the presence of army and security forces in the streets of Juba does not show there is security. It is not”, said Kiir at a press conference held at the presidential palace on Monday.
The South Sudanese leader also admitted there are sticky issues impeding the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement adding that such issues could still be resolved through dialogue.
“Nothing is difficult for a human being. There is nothing that cannot be resolved. If there are obstacles on the way, they can still be resolved if there is a dialogue,” said Kiir.
The president convened a press conference on Monday after his FVP Riek Machar said his house has been surrounded by security forces, putting at risk his personal safety and people within the residential area in which he lives.
In his statement, Machar called on the regional, international community, and the United Nations security council to take note of the situation.
It was reported that Machar made contacts with foreign missions and embassies the whole day.
The pressure from foreign diplomats caused the President to improvise quickly a press conference in the afternoon to defuse tensions in Juba.
The huge deployment of security forces has restricted movement in the streets of Juba. During the evening people remained indoors. Also, normal business activities have been scaled-down.
Machar released a 16-point position paper including his position on how to overcome differences over the implementation of the revitalized specifically the security arrangement.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment