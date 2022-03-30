China Warns Against Turning Asian Countries into Tools of Large Powers — Foreign Minister
"The Chinese side intends to move in the same direction along with Pakistan and neighboring countries, play a constructive role in ensuring regional and global peace and make its contribution to Asia", Wang Yi said
BEIJING, March 30. /TASS/. China is warning against a new confrontation of camps in Asia and turning regional countries into the tools of major powers, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday at a meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Tunxi city of eastern China's Anhui province.
"We can’t allow the Cold War mentality to return to the Asian region," Wang Yi was cited as saying in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "It’s impossible to allow a repeat of camp confrontation in Asia."
"We mustn’t allow turning medium and small states in the region into an instrument or even a victim of the games of big powers," he said. "The Chinese side intends to move in the same direction along with Pakistan and neighboring countries, play a constructive role in ensuring regional and global peace and make its contribution to Asia."
On March 31, China's Tunxi will host the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighboring countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived there on Wednesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the minister will hold a series of negotiations with his foreign counterparts on March 30.
