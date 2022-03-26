South Sudan Rival Forces Trade Accusation Over Renewed Fighting in Upper Nile
March 24, 2022 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s army and the armed opposition forces (SPLA-IO) traded multiple accusations on Thursday, each blaming the other for violating a ceasefire agreement in Upper Nile State counties.
The clashes, which started in Maiwut County over the weekend between 19 March and 20 March 2022, spread to Longechuk County on Thursday.
South Sudan’s army spokesperson, Major Gen. Lul Ruai Koang claimed the armed opposition led by First Vice President Riek Machar have officially declared the war with the military, pointing to attacks in several places.
“SPLA-IO is officially at war with SSPDF and SSPDF at the general headquarters would like to inform our ranks and files, people of South Sudan, region and the international community that our peace partner, SPLA-IO is officially at war with SSPDF, the national army”, said Koang in a statement announcing an attack to have taken place in Longechuk. Today, March 24, 2022, at dawn, SSPDF forces under the command of Major General James Khor Chuol Giet, in Malual-Gathoth, Maiwut, Upper Nile State, came under deliberate attacks”, said Koang.
He added: “The attacking forces are under the overall command of Lt. Gen Duit Yiech. By the time this brief was posted, active combat was ongoing. SSPDF General Headquarters, Bilpam, will keep you updated.”
The army official, in a separate statement, said armed opposition fighters were also preparing to attack other areas like Pagak, Maiwut and Turru.
He dismissed reports that SSPDF carried out attacks on the positions held by armed opposition fighters, citing verbal threats to declare war on the government forces on many occasions and they have now actualized.
“Our forces did not attack. They are the ones who attacked our forces. This is the actualization of what they have been verbally declaring on many occasions. Today they did it. All this time they have been attacking our forces in Turru, Pagak, and Maiwut. But we restrained our forces. They did not act. They declared it by mouth, and they have done it practically today”, said Koang.
On Tuesday, the SPLM/A-IO announced that they would no longer attend security mechanisms meetings, saying they were dysfunctional in the implementation of the peace agreement. They said attacks on their forces had continued despite numerous reports to the security mechanisms.
Koang, however, said they would not dialogue with SPLM/A-IO if they continue fighting and halt their participation in the security mechanisms.
“If they want the peace agreement to go ahead, they should stop fighting and attacking our forces in their positions. They should not say they will not attend any meetings for the security mechanisms. So, they have closed any means for communications. Now they have attacked our forces and if we want to tell them to come so that we talk so that the war ends, they said they will not attend any meeting,” he stressed.
For his part, the SPLA-IO spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel denied the allegation, refuting statements from the spokesman of government forces.
He said the armed opposition faction general alleged to have commanded their forces in the conflict was bedridden in Ethiopia.
“This morning the SPLA-IO read with dismay the baseless accusations made by the SSPDF spokesman that SPLA-IO forces under the command of Lt Gen. Duit Yiech attacked the SSPDF forces in Malual-Gathoth. This is not true. The fighting did not take place in Malual-Gathoth. The fighting happened in Guol which is a base of the SPLA-IO in Longechuk County, not Maiwut as claimed by Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang. The attackers came from Malual-Gathoth. That means they are aggressors”, said Lam.
The armed opposition official said that government forces were preparing themselves to attack their position at Mathiang, another headquarters of the armed opposition forces in the Longechuk area in Upper Nile state.
“Lt. Gen. Duit Yiech is a veteran of over 80 years of age and is currently sick in one of the hospitals in Ethiopia. This disapproves the claim that he commanded the fight in Guol”, he stressed.
According to Lam, the SPLM/A-IO’s decision to withdraw from participating in the security mechanism was peaceful and not a declaration of war.
“The SPLA-IO position on suspension of mechanism meetings is peaceful but not a declaration of war. The SSPDF should not cover up their war campaign against SPLA-IO by lying publicly about their actions against SPLA-IO in Guol,” he said, adding that they remain committed to the implementation of the security arrangement, but reserve the right to self-defense.
The Troika countries on Wednesday condemned attacks by (SSPDF and the armed opposition forces positions in Jekow and other towns in Maiwut County, Upper Nile State. The troika comprises of United States, the United Kingdom and Norway.
(ST)
