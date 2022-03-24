Over 384,000 People Evacuated to Russia from Ukraine, LPR, DPR - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW. March 23 (Interfax) - More than 384,000 people, including over 80,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine and from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR/LPR) without Kyiv's participation since the launch of the military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, 17,929 people, including 3,708 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous areas of Ukraine and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics without the participation of the official authorities. In total, 384,111 people, of whom 80,770 are children, have already been [evacuated] since the start of the special military operation," head of the Russian National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said.
The Ukrainians who want to move to Russia have filed 2,367 requests over the past day, he said.
"In total, there are already 2,722,003 of them in our database with specific surnames and addresses already from 2,095 Ukrainian settlements," Mizintsev said.
