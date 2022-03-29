Machar Appoints New Deputy SPLM/A-IO Chairman
March 28, 2022 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition leader (SPLM/A-IO) has appointed Oyet Nathaniel as the deputy chairman of the group.
Oyet, currently the Deputy Speaker of the Revitalised Transitional Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), replaces Henry Dilah Odwar who quit in August 2021.
Odwar, a former minister for Mining, resigned from the party and joined a rival group of the armed opposition headed by Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual.
Separately, the armed opposition leader appointed Martin Gamma Abucha as the chairperson of the National Committee for Education and Science, while Angelina Teny was appointed as the chairperson of security and defence.
The new appointments were hailed by supporters as fitting the status of people identified by the leadership into the positions they were given.
(ST)
