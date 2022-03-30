Russia Interested in Solid, Consistent Development of Relations with China, Says Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the parties to consider concrete steps to ensure that all those agreements are consistently implemented
TUNXI /China/, March 30. /TASS/. Russia is interested in building relations with China in a stable and consistent manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
"We are interested in our relations with China developing steadily and consistently, our leaders - President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and President [of China] Xi Jinping agreed upon this. Today, as you have said, we will consider concrete steps to ensure that all those agreements are consistently implemented," the top diplomat stated.
"I am very pleased to talk to you, dear friend, especially in another beautiful province. I have already visited many provinces of China, and all of them are truly exquisite," Lavrov added.
Lavrov arrived in the Chinese city of Tunxi, where he will take part in the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on March 31. On March 30, the minister will hold a series of talks with his foreign colleagues.
