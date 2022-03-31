H.R. 6600, S. 3199 Strain Ethio-U.S. Time-honored Ties: Council
March 30, 2022
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA– Ethiopian Religious Council in North America condemned and protested the two draft bills, H.R. 6600 and S. 3199.
They said the law passed bills to approve in senate stands against Ethiopia’s existence and it is anti- peace, anti-development and injustice to Ethiopians at large.
Archbishop of Ethiopian Orthodox Church in DC area, His holiness Abune Fanuel said H.R. 6600 and S. 3199 bills highly destroy 120 years bilateral ties of the two nations and compromise Ethiopia’s peace.
“Ethiopia is a sovereign nation in the world, thus its independence should be respected and protected. We all oppose the draft bills since it stands totally against Ethiopia’s existence,” he said.
President of Bedir Ethiopia, Ahmed Worku also noted that Ethiopians have discussed the danger of the bill at different stages.
Aba Abayneh G/ Mikael, Qomos of Catholic Church in Washington DC said: “All Ethiopians at home and abroad need to stand together to counter the threat to our country.”
Evangelist Yared Tilahun, from Ethiopian Evangelical Church said: “We have discussed our people’s peace, development and justice and conveyed essential messages together.”
Ethiopian Ambassador to U.S, Fitsum Arega stated that Ethiopian Religious Council in North America have been doing their level best in supporting their country and protesting against the bills.
When the country is in need of support, all are expected to engage in various hot issues and get the voice of the country loud. Beyond protesting the bills, they are coordinating their followers to stop the sanction believed to be imposed on Ethiopia, he said.
He added that what Ethiopians all over the world have done during the COVID-19, Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) contribution, for displaced people has to continue protesting H.R.6600 and S.3199 bills.
The Ethiopian Herald March 30/2022
