Eternal Guiding Ideology of DPRK
In the early 1930s President Kim Il Sung created the Juche idea and thoroughly applied it to the revolution and construction. This idea is demonstrating its great vitality in the practice of the Korean revolution generation after generation.
From the mid-1970s Chairman Kim Jong Il set it as an important ideological and theoretical task to comprehensively systematize the Juche idea and waged energetic ideological and theoretical activities concerning the idea. He deepened his thought and study to systematize and theoretically formulate the principles of the Juche idea. And on March 31, 1982, he made public the treatise On the Juche Idea crystallizing them.
In the treatise he clarified that the Juche idea is an integrated ideological and theoretical system which is mainly composed of the philosophical principle, socio-historical principles and the guiding principles for applying them, and systematized the ideological and theoretical contents of each component parts in a regular way.
The Juche idea raised the fundamental question of philosophy by regarding man as the main factor and elucidated the philosophical principle that man is the master of everything and decides everything.
The philosophical principle of the Juche idea is a man-centred philosophical principle which explains man’s position and role in the world. It is based on a new philosophical explanation of man as the social being with independence, creativity and consciousness. Hence, the Juche-based philosophical outlook on the world clarifies a view that the world is dominated and transformed by man and the viewpoint and attitude to the world and its change and development from the interests of man and with his activity as the main point.
The socio-historical principles of the Juche idea consists of such principles that the masses of the people are the main agent of history; human history is the history of the people’s struggle for independence; the socio-historical movement is a creative movement of the popular masses; and the people’s ideological awareness of independence plays a decisive role in the revolutionary struggle.
And the guiding principles of the Juche idea are composed of those of maintaining the independent stand, applying the creative methods, and placing the main stress on ideology.
By setting forth the philosophical principle, socio-historical principles and guiding principles of the Juche idea as the main topic for discussion and clarifying them scientifically and theoretically, the immortal classic work of the Chairman comprehensively and perfectly proved that the revolutionary idea of President Kim Il Sung is an integrated system of idea, theory and method of Juche.
No sooner had the work been published than it caused a sensation among the world peoples irrespective of ideology and political view, system and religious belief, language and customs as it gave detailed explanations of the new man-centred philosophical principle, the fundamental principle of the social movement of the popular masses, the revolutionary movement, and the fundamental principles to carry out the revolution and construction successfully.
In less than a year after its publication the work was carried by magazines and newspapers in full text or detailed excerpts in more than 90 countries and published into pamphlets in 144 countries of the world. And seminars and lectures were given widely in many countries to study the work deeply.
After the publication of the work, organized activities to study and disseminate the Juche idea were conducted more widely across the world.
Chairman Kim Jong Il conducted energetic ideological and theoretical activities to further enrich and develop the Juche idea.
He authored numerous works including Let Us Advance under the Banner of Marxism-Leninism and the Juche Idea (May 1983), On Some Problems of Education in the Juche Idea (July 1986), Let Us March Forward Dynamically along the Road of Socialism and Communism under the Unfurled Banner of the Anti-Imperialist Struggle (September 1987) and On Establishing the Juche Outlook on the Revolution (October 1987) to further develop and enrich the Juche idea with new ideas and theories and clearly prove its validity, originality and vitality.
They include the theory on the main agent of the revolution, the theory on the Juche-oriented outlook on the revolution and view of life, theories on socialist construction in all sectors and fields such as the building of the armed forces, the economy and culture, the theory on the Juche-based methods of leadership, the theory on national reunification and the theory on the world revolution.
Thanks to his tremendous ideological and theoretical achievements, the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Korean people could more vigorously push ahead with the struggle for accomplishing the cause of socialism under the uplifted revolutionary banner of the Juche idea.
The Juche idea, initiated by President Kim Il Sung and enriched and developed by Chairman Kim Jong Il, is shining brightly as it has been developed into the great Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism today by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
