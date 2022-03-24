Chinese Envoy Discusses Political Stalemate in Sudan
China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Zhai Jun
March 22, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East Zhai Jun Tuesday discussed the political crisis in the country and bilateral relations with the head of the Sovereign Council and the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP).
China, which had strong relations with the former regime, is now renewing contacts with Sudanese officials after three years of the al-Bashir’s collapse.
Speaking to the media after a meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Jun said he stressed China keenness to develop bilateral relations in all fields.
Also, the visiting Chinese diplomat and al Burhan exchanged views on the political transition process in Sudan.
“I assured His Excellency that China supports all parties to dialogue and give priority to the interests of the nation and to achieve consensus in a way that preserves the interests of the country and achieves stability,” he said
“We hope that the international community will play a positive role in the political transition process and provide support and assistance,” he added.
Chinese diplomats have always underscore the need to ensure that international relations are based on the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.
His apparent call for a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue fits with the UN-AU process to facilitate discussions between the Sudanese stakeholders to reach an agreement on the transition that has been suspended after the military coup last October.
In another development, Jun met with Fadlallah Burma, UNP acting leader to discuss with him an initiative his party made to end the current political stalemate.
The NUP issued a statement saying that the meeting dealt with issues of common concern, the current situation in the country, and bilateral relations between the National Umma Party and the Chinese Communist Party.
Burma further said that his party seeks to address the Sudanese crisis through internal consensus that achieves stability, avoids further collapse of the country, and restores a civilian government that achieves reforms paving the way for democratic rule in the country.
