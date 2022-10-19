19 Killed, 34 Others Injured in Sudan’s West Kordofan State
October 20, 2022 (AL LAGOWA) – 19 people were killed and 34 others injured in violence between the Misseriya and Nuba tribes in West Kordofan State, the state aid agency said.
The incident, Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) said, occurred in Al Lagowa town.
On 18 October, according to the International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM), Al Lagowa town was shelled by heavy artillery. Local authorities decided to relocate the people who had taken refuge in the police station and the girl’s school to Al Lagowa’s army base, which is on the outskirts of the town.
An estimated 11,000 people, it noted, are currently taking refuge within the army base.
IOM further said it received unconfirmed reports that some 10,000 people (2,000 households) have been displaced to villages surrounding Al Lagowa town, while 15,000 people (3,000 households) have fled into the nearby mountains east of the town.
According to HAC, the affected people are reportedly in need of food, non-food items (NFIs), as well as water and health assistance.
Meanwhile, state authorities have reportedly requested humanitarians to mobilise response and emergency response teams, comprised of United Nations agencies, non-governmental organisations and line ministries will be established to coordinate this.
State authorities also pledged to provide security for those delivering assistance. Emergency medical kits will be distributed today by partners on the ground.
(ST)
