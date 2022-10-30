DPRK National Sci-tech Presentation in Construction Sector Held
The national sci-tech presentation in the construction sector took place at the Paektusan Institute of Architecture on October 25 and 26 under the sponsorship of the Central Committee of the Architects Union of Korea.
The presentation was held on the theme of “To Realize the people’s dreams and ideals with our science and technology”.
It was attended by officials, lecturers, researchers and designers from several units, including the Pyongyang Municipal Construction Commission, Pyongyang University of Architecture and Pyongyang Urban Designing Institute.
Presented there were over 120 valuable papers conducive to accelerating the construction projects for promoting the people’s wellbeing and the industrial construction for building up the economic foundations of the country.
Proposals “Study on architectural plan of terraced houses in conformity with geographical features of mountainous gorge city” and “Structural design of 80-storeyed skyscraper” were highly appreciated for their practical significance.
During the presentation, there was a designing experience presentation on Songhwa Street which has been built as a monument associated with the loving care for the people and the local-industry factories in Kimhwa County in Kangwon Province which have been built as models of local-industry development.
