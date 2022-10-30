Russian Envoy Appalled by US’ Reaction to Terror Attack on Sevastopol Port
Anatoly Antonov noted the absence of signs of condemnation of the "reckless actions of the Kyiv regime" by Washington
WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The reaction by US authorities to a terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is appalling, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday, answering questions by the media.
"Washington's reaction to the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous. We have not seen any signs of condemnation of the reckless actions by the Kiev regime. Instead, all the indications that the British military specialists were involved in organizing today's massive strike with the use of drones, are disregarded," the envoy said as quoted by the embassy’s press service.
Talk on future of grain deal to be possible after Black Sea attack details are clear
This total outrage violates all the terms that were earlier agreed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Any talk about further steps on the Ukraine grain deal will be possible only after all the circumstances of Ukraine’s attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships are clarified and the UN Security Council holds a meeting on this topic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Sunday.
"First of all, it is necessary to clarify all the circumstances of what happened. This total outrage violates all the terms that were earlier agreed. So, probably, only after all the details are clear. You know that Russia has called a UN Security Council meeting. This problem will be the focus. So, after it, we will be able to say what out further steps will be," he said.
Russia to have contacts with Turkey, UN on grain deal soon - senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko called for refraining from anticipating possible developments
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia will have contacts with Turkey and the United Nations on the Ukraine grain deal soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Sunday.
"We will have contacts both with the United Nations and Turkey, as participants in the Istanbul deal. These contacts will take place in the near future," he said.
According to Rudenko, any talk about further steps on the Ukraine grain deal will be possible only after all the circumstances of Ukraine’s attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships are clarified and the UN Security Council holds a meeting on this topic.
"First of all, it is necessary to clarify all the circumstances of what happened. This total outrage violates all the terms that were earlier agreed. So, probably, only after all the details are clear. You know that Russia has called a UN Security Council meeting. This problem will be the focus. So, after it, we will be able to say what out further steps will be," he said.
He called for refraining from anticipating possible developments, saying he has no information about further stay of the Russian personnel at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul. "We have announced the suspension of our participation in the deal, not the withdrawal, but suspension," he added.
The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that following a terror attack committed by the Kiev regime "with participation of specialists from the United Kingdom against Russian Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships engaged to ensure security of the grain corridor, the Russian side is suspending its participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of food from Ukrainian ports." According to the ministry, Kiev used nine drones and seven autonomous marine unmanned vehicles. All of them were downed.
Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia, including with Turkey’s participation, is ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries in the next four months free of charge.
No comments:
Post a Comment