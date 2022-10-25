Ethiopian Premier Congratulates Xi on His Third Term Reelection
October 25, 2022
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – President of the Ethiopian ruling Prosperity Party (PP) Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has congratulated Xi Jinping on his reelection as Secretary General of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
In his congratulatory message, PP President and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Xi’s as leader of the most successful party is conclusive proof of his effective leadership, as evidenced by multifaceted achievements from which the Chinese people have benefited directly.
Abiy also stated that over the previous years of leadership, Xi has played an important role not only in sustaining national economic development but also in safeguarding China’s global influence, overcoming significant global challenges and shocks.
According to Abiy, Xi’s unwavering effort to improve the quality of economic development and close the wealth gap among Chinese people is a valuable lesson for developing countries like Ethiopia. “Your party’s special emphasis on science, innovation, and technology has successfully paved the way for China’s journey toward multidimensional prosperity.”
The technological breakthrough that has resulted from the CPC’s strategic focus and your specific leadership attention has not only helped China stand strong domestically, but has also contributed to its positive influence in the global landscape, Abiy further noted.
He added that Ethiopia has learned a lot from the CPC’s experiences with human-centered development, effective governance and grassroots public service, shared prosperity, and selfless leadership for the benefit of citizens.
Under Xi’s leadership, China is a dependable strategic partner for Ethiopia. Both countries have been truly cooperating and effectively working together on a number of issues for the benefit of their peoples, according to Abiy.
“Your reelection as General Secretary of CPC will strengthen the CPC’s already strong relationship and cooperation with the Prosperity Party,” Abiy said. He added that the PP and its entire leadership, including himself, will continue to collaborate with the CPC.
The Ethiopian Herald October 25/2022
