Some Foreign Forces Behind T-TPLF’s Heinous Acts
October 26, 2022
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – If some foreign forces had not supported and concealed its atrocities, the Terrorist TPLF group would not exist, so said a writer and charity worker. Meanwhile, an international jurist stated that the terrorist group must be disarmed and not continue as a political organization in the country.
Speaking to local online media, the British writer and charity worker Graham Peebles noted that the T-TPLF has got enormous funds from some foreign forces and has used those funds to launch a military attack as it did in November 2020. He said: “If there had no foreign forces’ support, there would be no T-TPLF. And also, there was no T-TPLF, there would be no war, deaths, rapes, destructions, and national trauma.”
According to him, it is clear if anyone looks not just at the last two years but the period the T-TPLF was in office for 27 years, it was brutal. The criminal group also carried out acts of state terrorism throughout the country and it was only allowed to stay in office with financial, military, and political support from the West.
Peebles further explained that the conflict has been initiated and maintained by the Terrorist TPLF group. Anybody can prove that [some special interest groups] are putting guns in the hands of the T-TPLF, but these groups have been putting sanctions on Ethiopia, giving out misinformation, disinformation, and false press briefings.
It is important to analyze how the special groups have responded to this crisis. Has it condemned T-TPLF atrocities? Has it supported the first democratically elected government in Ethiopia’s history? Has it stood by them and supported them in a way that they would be expected to do? Was it neutral?
Meanwhile, an international jurist Dereje Demisse (Ph.D.) stated regarding the peace talks with the terrorist TPLF group that during negotiation there should be offers from the negotiating parties.
He added that “When we talk about negotiation to settle a dispute, the first thing you do is look at what you have to offer. What is it that you have to offer? Why does it that you willing to give up? What is your bottom line and where do you start with the negotiation?”
“Maybe they [officials of the T-TPLF] would say we were disarmed completely; we will show you where all the stuff is; we will show you would ask our supporters and members to give up their arms completely and return complete amnesty for everyone and for ourselves.” And these are things that they can offer and there is some value to that, according to the Jurist.
He added that if assuming Mekelle is not taken over by the Ethiopian army, they may offer to facilitate that process with the city can be within the federal government without any war. So that is still something they can do and that is meaningful to the government.
Participating constructively in the dialogue, disarming its soldiers, and giving up their arms are the biggest things that they can offer, he said adding, granting amnesty and revoking the T-TPLF as a terrorist organization, and others would also be the things that the government may offer. He also opined that he does not think the T-TPLF going to be continued within Ethiopia as a party.”
The Ethiopian Herald October 26/2022
