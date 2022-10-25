Hands off Ethiopia! Noticeable Global Voice
October 25, 2022
Since all sorts of catastrophes and topsy-turvy facets witnessed in Ethiopia these days are prettily emanated from the T-TPLF’s ‘preemptive’ surprise attack on ENDF’s Northern Command—eternal minder— based in Tigray on 3 November, 2020, its disarming and keeping away from Ethiopian politics at all is decidedly viewed as the lasting solution to all problems.
The group committed many untold atrocities and crimes ranging from looting properties to slaughtering innocent people and raping nuns in Amhara and Afar regions. The outrages are beyond words, indeed.
Denouncing all forms of terrorist group’s evil deeds, millions of Ethiopians at every nook and cranny of the world have expressly and loudly expounded that T-TPLF must be disarmed and must be away from Ethiopian politics as every Ethiopian in general and people of Tigary regional state in particular have been suffering from the yoke of the terrorist group.
‘Hands off Ethiopia! No more TPLF! Stop interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs! Stop sponsoring T-TPLF as it has sucked Ethiopians blood especially over close to three decades, T-TPLF’s crime masterminds have to appear before the law’ and other related slogans have been staged and well heard of amid rallies in major cities of the west and USA.
T-TPLF must be disarmed and people of Ethiopia have to breathe a sigh of relief as disarmament, serenity and development are intrinsically linked.
Undeniably, Ethiopia has battled increasingly multilayered and complex conflicts with terrorist TPLF especially over the past three to four years proliferating in Tigray state.
Honestly speaking, if the group is admitted to enjoy politicizing, it is tantamount to passing verdict for Ethiopia’s lifetime bleeding. No! Enough is enough! Those nations which would like to see great Ethiopia are expected to help it do away with T-TPLF as it is not only cancerous for development in the country but it would also be a ceaseless Horn throbbing.
The international community and some special interest groups have to stop meddling in Ethiopia’s internal affairs for it is quite capable of devising lasting solutions to all problems inside. Thus, both foreign international organizations, interest groups must acknowledge Ethiopia’s sovereignty, its being home to determined and courageous citizens, who will never compromise over its independence and prominence whatever the cost may be.
Cognizant of the fact that most conflicts happened in the country have emanated from divisions based on ethnicity and religion fatigue entertained by T-TPLF, Ethiopians at home and abroad have denounced such a cursed move and condemn it, who has instilled long-lasting hostility, lethal and prevalent along ethnic lines, of course. This half a century aged political discourse needs to be done away with for good for stable Ethiopia.
The very theme of all public rallies across the world has revolved around kernel notions like leave Ethiopia alone to address internal problems itself, keep T-TPLF away from Ethiopian politics, acknowledge Ethiopia’s comprehensive and effective conflict management steps that would unequivocally contribute to sustainable peace, development and prosperity.
Interest groups aspiration to facilitate TPLF’s re-entry into Ethiopia’s political showground under the guise of the AU-led peace negotiation could never be acceptable; instead they are expected to help Ethiopia in the effort geared towards reinstating what has been destructed by the group. Since disarming as well as keeping TPLF away from Ethiopian politics at all is the lasting solution to all Ethiopia’s problems, it has to be done away with for good. Disarm T-TPLF! Hands off Ethiopia!
The Ethiopian Herald October 25/2022
