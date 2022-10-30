DPRK Operates For the Good of Beloved People
Chairman Kim Jong Il toured all parts of the country throughout his life, displaying superhuman will and energy with ardent love for his people.
One day decades ago, he climbed a mountain in the capital city of Pyongyang, which commanded the Party flag fluttering on the roof of building of the Party Central Committee.
Feasting his eyes on the flag for a while, he said to an official that the sacred red flag of our revolution represents the masses of the people—workers, peasants and working intellectuals—and that they are the excellent, greatest and most beautiful beings in the world.
One day when splendid fireworks were set off in the sky of Pyongyang to celebrate a holiday, he said to the accompanying officials in the following vein: I have a work to do. It is to bring the greatest happiness to our excellent people. How can I give up the revolution and seek for my own comfort, abandoning them who have gone through all sorts of hardships.
The stories about his ardent love for the people are still cherished deep in the minds of the Korean people. He saw to it that an airplane of the Korean People’s Army was mobilized to save a girl drifting in the sea, that a trading ship on the ocean voyage changed its course to save two crewmen who were seized with a sudden illness and that a helicopter was sent to save the life of triplets born in a remote village in Kangwon Province.
He visited the Kwangbok Area Supermarket on December 15, Juche 100 (2011).
He said as follows: It is cold today, but it warms my heart to see the supermarket filled with goods. I feel the happiest when I have done something for the good of the people. My happiness and pleasure lie in just those of the people.
Only for the sake of the beloved people! This was his lifelong criterion and the whole of his life.
