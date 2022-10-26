Disarming Criminal TPLF: A Path to Lasting Peace
October 26, 2022
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
Regardless of the fact that the Terrorist TPLF group has gone to the ends of the earth to move the country into another round of war and bloodshed, Ethiopians have continued to cut short the group’s evil intention.
It is no secret that for the love of pursuing its objectives, the criminal enterprise at all hours of the day and night has been engaging in saber-rattling activities despite the incumbent’s repeated call for peace. It should also be borne in mind that on the heels of the criminal deeds of the illegal enterprise the lives of innocent civilians in numerous occasions have been fouled up.
In a similar vein, in addition to perpetrating shocking crimes in the northern part of the country for the most part in Amhara and Afar states, the criminal association ended up reducing to nothing educational institutions, health centers, churches, mosques, and other social infrastructure.
Although a lot of efforts have been made in many instances by the government to bury the hatchet, the disgruntled group has sustained distancing itself from the peace talks under the veil of several fake reasons that do not reflect the existing conditions on the ground. As the desired goal of the rouge group is making an effort to cause more suffering and turmoil to noncombatants in the northern part of the country, it has been at various points in time partaking in saber-rattling activities and mystifying the global society.
Aside from conscripting children and using them as cannon fodder, the illegal enterprise has been leaving parents childless and putting their lives in danger. For the sake of truth, in the face of the hawkish acts of the terrorist group that cannot survive in the absence of conflict and war, the incumbent in some instances has been sparing no effort to beat swords into plowshares.
However, as nothing makes the group happier than downplaying the efforts of the government and mystifying the wider international community with fake news stories, it has been many a time and oft leaning over backward to throw a wet blanket over the peace talks. Though the incumbent voiced its firm stance and commitment to the peace talks by carrying out many productive activities, the criminal faction in several instances has failed to reciprocate the encouraging initiative.
It is a well-known fact that the ragtag group has perpetrated extrajudicial executions, mass sexual assault, plundering, and other criminal offenses against humanity. It as well has left no stone unturned to create turbulence, trigger humanitarian catastrophe and block humanitarian assistance in the northern part of the country.
As opposed to making a supreme effort to guarantee peace and tranquility and sit down at the negotiating table to make peace happen, the group has been repeatedly bracing for another round of war and taking part in besmirching the positive images of the country. As a consequence of some foreign entities that work in close collaboration with the criminal organization, disgraced international media outlets, so-called rights groups, and other internal and external foes, the country has been facing unwarranted pressure from some nations in several situations.
Even though some foreign affiliates know the evil deeds of the group that has been working around the clock to back the country into chaos and increasing the suffering of noncombatants, they remained tightlipped and continued bewildering the international community. Other than that as Ethiopia’s adversaries every so often take sides with the criminal gang, they have been perplexing the global community with cooked-up stories and echoing the interests of the group.
Albeit since the onset of the criminal gang-triggered war in the northern part of the country, Ethiopia has spared no effort to acquaint the wider international community with the reality on the ground, they kept on turning a blind eye. Gloomily, the crooked group that hates to death the encouraging gesture of the government to make peace happen has been doing everything possible to up the ante, raise the stakes, and tarnish the image of the country.
Although the terrible attacks carried out by the criminal enterprise in the northern part of the country turned the lives of quite a lot of civilians into horrifying chaos and left many to come to grips with several challenges, the wider international community has continued going hand in hand with the terrorist group and laying the blame at the federal government’s door.
Gloomily, in the current circumstances failing to learn from its past blunders, the criminal faction has been working now and then with its stooges to dismantle the country.
By any means whatsoever unless the criminal enterprise is disbanded, the suffering of people in the Tigray state will continue mounting on a regular basis. The only way out to achieve the desired goal at the earliest possible juncture is working in close collaboration with all peace loving people. In consideration of the foregoing, every Tom, Dick, and Harry should work around the clock to free the people of Tigray from the yoke and oppression of the terrorist group leaders once and for all.
To everyone’s dismay, since its establishment, the bandit group that considers itself the savior of the people of Tigray has been turning their lives into pandemonium and upside down.
Aside from making use of food as a weapon of starvation, the illegal enterprise and its acquaintances have been playing a part in conscripting children and increasing the suffering of Tigray’s mothers and fathers. In the present circumstances, as the people of Tigray know like the palm of their hand the continuous mischiefs of the group, they have been giving the cold shoulder to its bravado.
The Terrorist TPLF should be disarmed and departed from Ethiopia’s politics for ensuring sustainable peace in the country and the Horn of Africa (HoA), according to a senior political analyst.
Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, the political analyst Ephrem Madebo stated that the T-TPLF group is a Trojan horse of some foreign interest groups to weaken Ethiopia and a peace and security threat to the country and the entire HoA.
He added that the terrorist group does not have the habit and interest to resolve disagreements through peace talks. And the group has used all peace alternatives offered by the government to rearm itself and launch other rounds of conflicts.
“So, the T-TPLF should be disarmed and dissolved before any peace talks. If the group is ready to get to the negotiation table, it must lay down its arms and stop belligerence. Unless it shows a willingness to do that, punitive measures have to be taken against the group,” he also said.
According to the analyst, since its foundation in the 1970s, the terrorist group has been trying to achieve its ill-advised interests by force and it has never had the desire and experience to participate in peace talks which it said it would not win 100 %. The group is the worst-ever organization in the world by many measurements, he added.
Ephrem further explained that many interest groups want to drive Ethiopia in the direction they want. And these forces use groups like T-TPLF in countries, especially third world countries, to take action against a given country that refused to implement their policies and to achieve their interests.
These forces have launched a large-scale campaign against Ethiopia in support of the T-TPLF, realizing that if the terrorist group returns to power they can achieve their goals, he also indicated.
The Terrorist TPLF had come to power with the support of these interest groups, he said adding, that when the terrorist group was in power for 27 years, it had been preserving the interests of these bodies. “The interest groups define things with the point of view of their interests.”
In order to ensure lasting peace and stability in Ethiopia, the poisonous Terrorist TPLF must be cut out completely, a noted British writer said, calling for the total disband of the faction.
In his article published on Counter Punch, a British freelance writer and charity worker Graham Peebles stated the T-TPLFshould be disbanded and never again to cast their vile shadow upon Ethiopia. The criminal group constantly revealed that it knows only violence, suppression and lies and it has done nothing to end the conflict in negotiation and in a peaceful manner.
T-TPLF is a criminal organization, not a legitimate political group and it does not represent the people of Tigray, and it despised throughout the country including Tigray. Forces of the rebellious faction are in tatters and forced recruitment of children and other civilians is widespread, the writer elaborated.
“The T-TPLF leaders should be hauled off to the International Criminal Court and stand trial for crimes they committed during the last two years, as well as when they were in power. As a result of the fighting that the outlawed group instigated, the killings of civilians and the destruction of properties went on.”
“Noting the successful conduct of a peace talks requires the active participation of both warring factions, Pebbles highlighted that the Ethiopian government’s commitment for peace is unquestionable. Sadly, the T-TPLF is not a reliable partner and cannot be trusted, not at all. The radical element is a deadly poison that has caused immeasurable suffering to the people of Ethiopia and the wider region for decades.”
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 26 OCTOBER 2022
