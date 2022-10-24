DSS Calls for Calm After US Issues Security Alert
Monday, October 24th, 2022 6:55am
By Hillary Nnoruka @happyhilly
The Department of State Services has called for calm after the US Embassy in Nigeria issued a security alert warning of “elevated risk” of terror attacks in Abuja.
The service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya issued a statement on Sunday advising Nigerians to be alert and assist security agencies with information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.
The US Embassy had earlier in the day warned that terrorists could target "government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.”
As a result, the embassy said it will offer reduced services until further notice.
The military, on its part, said Nigerians should not panic as terrorists use fear as a weapon.
In response to media inquiries, the Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Ohwonigho Akpor said the intelligence community was handling the situation.
