Ethiopians Denounce Foreign Forces’ Unwarranted Pressure
October 23, 2022
Express solidarity to govt’s law enforcement measures
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopians from four corners of the country held massive demonstrations to oppose some interest groups’ unwarranted interference in government’s law enforcement operation under the theme “I will stand for Ethiopia and raise my voice.”
The demonstrators also showcased solidarity to the government’s law enforcement operation and opposed the Terrorist TPLF’s continued belligerence.
Speaking at the public rally held in Hawassa city, Sidama State Chief Administrator Desta Ledamo said the criminal TPLF has been planning to carry out Western conspiracies and destroy the country because it does not want to live in equality and peace with other Ethiopians.
The people of Ethiopia have known the attempts of the TPLF which has been working in tandem with foreign forces to hamper the peace of the country, Desta noted, adding that the faction is the instrument of historic enemies.
The chief administrator further stated that Ethiopia is a country that maintained its independence for long and has a proud history of withstanding both internal and external challenges. Currently, some interest groups have employed T-TPLF as a tool to exert pressure on Ethiopia rather than pushing the criminal group to desist provocations.
“We Ethiopians are capable of solving our problems by ourselves and we, as usual, are ready to pay any sacrifice to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.”
On the other hand, Desta highlighted the government’s commitment and readiness for peace talks and called on the international community to pressure the outlawed group to disarm and come to the roundtable discussion.
Deputy Chief Administrator of Harari State Misra Abdella said on her part that the people of Ethiopia are ready to pay any sacrifice to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of their country. “Indeed, some global powers are exerting unwarranted pressure on Ethiopia mainly to protect their interest in the guise of human rights violations.”
For a veteran artist Debebe Eshetu, Ethiopians are citizens of freedom and had a state long before Europeans and the U.S. “Ethiopians had a government with religion, language and law and we have never surrendered to colonialism and never allowed foreign powers to guide us how to handle our matters.”
“The pressure to make us kneel started in 1896 when Fascist Mussolini ordered his forces to colonize Ethiopia and its outcome ensured Ethiopia’s independence and making us the only country never to be colonized. Later, the situation is a source of hatred by the rest of the world particularly the westerners.”
Squares and other large open spaces in different parts of the country including Addis Ababa, Harar, Sidama, Bale, Asella, Adama, Jimma, Jijiga, Afar, witnessed the gathering of a massive number of people from all walks of lives. The gathering urged Westerners to refrain from unfair intervention and hold the T-TPLF accountable for the atrocities it has committed in neighboring states and other areas.
Slogans that were chanted by the demonstrators include “Respect Our Sovereignty”, “No parallel armies in a sovereign state”, “Stop interventions in the name of humanitarian assistance”, “No More Proxy War”, among others.
