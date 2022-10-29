Kiev Carried Out Terrorist Attack on Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol - Ministry
British experts prepared Ukrainian military for the terrorist attack in Sevastopol, the Russian Ministry of Defense told
MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in Sevastopol, using drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters on Saturday.
"Today at 04:20 am, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships," the ministry said.
According to the statement, nine drones and seven autonomous marine unmanned vehicles were involved in the attack. "All air targets were destroyed," the ministry said.
The Black Sea Fleet ships that were attacked earlier on Saturday were involved in ensuring the security of the grain corridor used to export agricultural goods from Ukrainian ports. "The Black Sea Fleet ships that were the target of the terrorist attack are involved in ensuring the safety of the grain corridor within the international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Defense Ministry said.
According to the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the use of drones in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay on Saturday was the most massive offensive since the beginning of the special operation. "Today we witnessed the most massive attack by UAVs and remote-controlled surface drones in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay in the history [of the special military operation]," Razvozhaev said. He noted that all broadcasts from CCTV cameras in Sevastopol that were previously available to civilians will be closed.
British experts
Experts from the UK Royal Navy, who were preparing military personnel of Ukraine’s 73rd Maritime Special Operations Center for the recent terrorist attack in Sevastopol, were also involved in the Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage.
"According to the information available to us, representatives of the UK Navy participated in planning, supporting, and executing the terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on September 26 in order to disrupt the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," the statement said.
According to the ministry, British experts also prepared Ukrainian military for the terrorist attack in Sevastopol. "The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Maritime Special Operations Center were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakov, Nikolaev region," the department said.
