Africa’s Expectations from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
October 26, 2022
BY BALEW DEMISSIE
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was convened from 16 to 22 October in Beijing. More than 2,000 delegates from all walks of life attend the congress, representing more than 96 million CPC members, which is an excellent example of combining the need to follow the Party’s leadership and the practice of democracy, illustrating how the Party gives full play to democracy within itself and follows the mass line.
The Congress elected a new CPC Central Committee and a new CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. It is also expected to amend the CPC Constitution. In terms of modernization, China is going its own way under the leadership of the CPC, which celebrated its centennial last year.
The CPC National Congress is the most important meeting in its five-year political cycle. It is the highest governing body of the Chinese Communist Party. The meeting has also had a significant impact on China, Africa, and the world. It assesses the party’s progress, and the course of the coming cycle, and announces new promotions and key appointments, including the party General Secretary. As Xi Jinping noted in his speech, China has applied a new development philosophy characterized by innovative, coordinated, green, open, and common development. The country’s model inspires nations seeking to accelerate their development while preserving their independence. This article is about what Africa expects from this important meeting. I believe that Africa will expect five specific directions from the 20th CPC National Congress.
First, Africans hope that China will see high-level alternatives in its zero COVID -19 policy. Every African country respects the anti-pandemic policies of other countries. Africa also respects China’s anti-pandemic policy. Africa now expects China to unswervingly pursue opening up to cover more areas with greater scope and depth. Africa appreciates China’s commitment to its basic national policy of opening up to the outside world and is pursuing a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. It is eager to create new opportunities for the world with its development and to play its part in building an open world economy that brings greater benefits to all people. Africans want to do more business with China. Africa’s economy will grow as China opens up. China remains a stabilizer and driver of global economic growth. Under the influence of COVID-19 and the international environment, China’s economy is facing greater downward pressure. However, with a series of strong and effective measures, the country has managed to stabilize the overall economy and consolidate the stable and positive trend.
Second, China’s stability in any form is important to Africans. The Congress is taking place at a time when the world is changing faster than it has in a century, and a new period of uncertainty and change is beginning. As an African observer, China rejects any form of unilateralism and the formation of blocs and exclusive groups that target specific countries. Amidst the headwinds, China remains an important anchor of stability and an engine of global economic growth. Thus, Africans hope that China will have positive relations with all countries in the world. China should also solve Taiwan’s issues wisely. China’s peace and stability guarantee Africa’s stability.
Third, China’s economic and foreign policies should be of particular interest to African observers, especially in the context of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Security Initiative. China has implemented a new development paradigm in which the domestic cycle plays the main role and the domestic and international cycles are mutually reinforcing. The promotion of the new development paradigm will give a sustainable impetus to the long-term development of China’s economy and the steady recovery of the world economy.
Several African countries have spent enormous billions of dollars in the past two years to respond to COVID-19. So far, China has been instrumental in closing the debt gap. China should therefore focus more on helping African countries overcome COVID-19 pressures. Africans are aware that China is committed to a human community with a shared future and has always advocated its foreign policy goals of maintaining world peace and promoting common development. In his speech at the 20th National Congress, President Xi called on all countries to uphold the common values of humanity – peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom – to promote mutual understanding and forge closer ties with other peoples.
Fourth, China should make Africans the main subject of multilateral reform analysis. The Organization of African Unity (OAU), established in 1963, has been replaced by the African Union (AU), which has celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022. Therefore, China has rightly stated that in 2022 it will fully support the AU’s bid to join the G-20 and work to increase Africa’s representation in global decision-making. This is a noble action. In the next five years and beyond, African countries will certainly seek and demand further reforms of multilateral institutions. Africans appreciate China’s firm commitment to protecting the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core and the basic norms for international relations based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter.
Fifth, both sides should set the course for redefining win-win cooperation in terms of technological independence. President Xi pointed out in his congress speech that China firmly rejects all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality, interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and double standards. China will never seek hegemony or indulge in expansionism.
China is expected to help Africa achieve technological independence in ways that go beyond economic cooperation. Africa’s scientific capabilities will lag behind China’s technological progress. China should support Africa in its efforts to make technological progress at the grassroots level. Chinese companies, universities, industries, etc. should set up enterprises in Africa. In this way, Africans will be independent and end up having their technologies. Even though the import-export cycle has always been maintained, China should establish enterprises in Africa so that Africans can benefit from Chinese innovations and develop their own.
Overall, Africa needs China’s persistent and practical strategy in Africa. The question most frequently asked by African countries is how China-Africa relations will benefit all African citizens. Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, connectedness, and good faith and with a commitment to the common good and common interests, Africa is eager to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China. The world has once again reached a crossroads in history, and all the peoples of the world will decide their future course. Africans are ready to work hand in hand with China and people around the world to create an even brighter future for humanity.
Dr. Balew Demissie is a Faculty Member of Addis Ababa University, School of Theater Arts, and a Communication and Publication Consultant at Policy Studies Institute; You can reach him at balew.demissie@aau.edu.et
Editor’s Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald
The Ethiopian Herald October 26/2022
