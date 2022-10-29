Russia Suspends Implementation of Grain Deal for Indefinite Term – MFA
The reason is the terrorist attack in Sevastopol
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow has suspended the implementation of the food deal starting from Saturday and for an indefinite term due to the terrorist attack on Sevastopol, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that using as a cover the humanitarian corridor created under the ‘Black Sea Grain Initiative’ for exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, the Ukrainian military conducted a mass drone attack from the air and sea on the ships and infrastructure of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet at the naval base in Sevastopol.
"In connection with the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, led by British specialists, which targeted, among others, the Russian ships ensuring the functioning of the said humanitarian corridor (which cannot be defined otherwise than but as an act of terrorism), Russia cannot provide security guarantees for the civilian dry cargo vessels participating in the ‘Black Sea Grain Initiative’ and suspends its implementation from today and for an indefinite period," the ministry said.
"Corresponding instructions have been given to the Russian representatives in the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which supervises the transportation of Ukrainian food," it added.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol, which was carried out by the Kiev regime with the participation of British specialists against the Black Sea Fleet and the commercial vessels involved in ensuring security of the grain corridor. Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had carried out a terrorist attack using nine drones and seven marine autonomous surface vehicles. All of them were destroyed.
Ukrainian military’s offensive attempt in Kherson Region fought off – official
Ukrainian servicemen attempted to attack the village of Bruskinskoe
KHERSON, October 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has mounted an offensive towards Bruskinskoye, Kherson Region, but all their attacks were repelled by the Russian army, Kherson Region Deputy Governor Kirill Stremousov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.
"In the Nikolayev - Krivoy Rog direction, the Ukrainian Nazis attempted another offensive on the village of Bruskinskoye. As a result of the intensive fire and successful actions of the Russian Armed Forces, the Nazis were pushed back to their initial positons," he said.
According to Stremousov, more than 18 Ukrainian troops and 4 pieces of hardware were eliminated.
