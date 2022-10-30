Fragments of Drones Used by Kiev in Terror Attack in Sevastopol Raised to Surface
Marine drones that attacked Sevastopol were launched from the sea coast near Odessa, the Russian defense ministry said
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Fragments of drones used by the Kiev regime to stage a terror attack in Sevastopol have been spotted and raised to the surface, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.
"Following the October 29 terror attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet and civil ships used to ensure security of the ‘grain corridor,’ fragments of naval unmanned aerial vehicle used by the Kiev regime under the supervision of representatives of the United Kingdom have been spotted and raised to the surface," it said.
"Specialists of the Russian defense ministry jointly with representatives from other state agencies examined Canadian-made navigation modules of the marine drones. Based on the results of data retrieved from the navigation receiver’s memory, it was established that the marine unmanned aerial vehicles had been launched from the coast near Odessa," it said.
One of the drones that attacked Sevastopol might have been launched from a civilian vessel shipping agricultural products from Ukrainian ports, the Russian defense ministry said. "According to specialists, it [the launching point within the ‘grain corridor’ in the Black Sea] may mean that this vehicle was launched from a civilian ship chartered by Kiev and its western sponsors to export agricultural products from Ukrainian seaports," it said.
Marine drones that were launched from the coast near Odessa flew along the grain corridor and then turned toward a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, the Russian defense ministry said.
"It has been established that the marine unmanned aerial vehicles were launched from the coast near Odessa. The marine drone flew in the security zone of the grain corridor and later changed the route toward a Russian naval base in Sevastopol," it said, adding that the coordinates of the movement of one of the marine drones that attacked Sevastopol "indicate a launch point in the waters within the security zone of the grain corridor in the Black Sea.".
Ukrainian special operations forces training center near Ochakov hit by Russian forces
According to the Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Saturday’s terror attack in Sevastopol was engineered under the direction of British specialists in the city of Ochakov
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian aviation, missile and artillery troops delivered a strike at a training center of Ukrainian special operations forces near Ochakov in the Nikolayev region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"A strike was delivered at a training center of special operations forces of the Ukrainian army near the city of Ochakov in the Nikolayev region," he said, adding Russian forces hit a Ukrainian army communications center near the settlement of Belyayevka in the Kherson region, a munitions depot near Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, 68 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and weapons in 189 locations.
According to the ministry, Saturday’s terror attack in Sevastopol was engineered under the direction of British specialists in the city of Ochakov.
