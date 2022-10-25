Some UNSC Members Urged to Avoid Steps Obstructing Peace Talks
October 25, 2022
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA — Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie disclosed that Ethiopia called upon some United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members to avoid taking steps that may cast doubt on the AU-led peace process.
Briefing Media after Friday’s private meeting of UNSC on Ethiopia, Amb.Taye Atske Selassie underlined the commitment of Ethiopian government for the protection of the human rights, humanitarian assistance delivery and protection of civilians, and measures are already taken to facilitate transport and delivery of humanitarian assistance to areas under Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).
“The Security Council had a private meeting, and Ethiopia was discussed under the agenda ‘Peace and Security in Africa,’ Ethiopia has used the opportunity to update the council on the situation in Northern Ethiopia and the development the past few days,” he added.
Amb. Taye also explained to council members that as safeguarding the sovereignty of the country is a timely quest, the government of Ethiopia and security forces can station and operate from any part of the country including all areas in Tigray state.
He also underscored that the government is committed to and capable of ensuring peaceful means under the AU-led peace effort and AU envoy of the Horn of Africa. He urged council members to support this process and avoid taking any step that might cast doubts on the AU- led peace process.
