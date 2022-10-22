Two Killed, 12 Wounded in Belgorod Region in Shelling by Ukrainian Forces - Official
Five people were hospitalized, four of them are in critical condition
MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The number of people wounded in the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces on the town of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, has risen to 12, while two civilians were killed, Vladimir Ikonnikov, health minister of the Belgorod Region, wrote on hos Telegram channel on Saturday.
"Today, as a result of the shelling of the town of Shebekino, 14 people were affected. Sadly, two of them had died before ambulances arrived. They are a man and a 14-year-old child," he wrote.
He added that five people were hospitalized, four of them are in critical condition.
Two people have been killed in Shebekino, Belgorod Region, as result of shelling of the town by the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.
"According to verified information from the Emergencies Ministry, two civilians were killed," he wrote.
Earlier, Gladkov reported that 11 people, were wounded in the shelling of Shebekino on Saturday, and four of them were in serious condition. Gladkov added that nearly 15,000 people were cut off from energy supplies after the shelling.
"We come up with the detailed figures - eleven people, four of them are in a critical condition," he said. "Everyone was rushed to a local hospital, where they are rendered to the necessary medical aid.".
Previously reported on five civilians sustained wounds as a result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling of the town of Shebekino, in Russia’s Belgorod Region.
"I have just received information that the town of Shebekino is under fire," he stated. "Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged."
"According to preliminary information, five civilians were wounded and they would be rendered with all the necessary medical aid," the official added.
Gladkov announced on Friday that a high (yellow) level of terrorist threat had been extended in Russia’s Belgorod Region for two weeks, until October 22. "A yellow terrorist threat level has been extended for two more weeks. It is in effect on the territory of the Belgorod Region until October 22."
The Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, declared a high terrorist threat level on April 11, extending it several times. Since the special military operation was launched, the region’s border areas have been shelled by Ukraine multiple times.
Kherson administration orders evacuation to Dnieper left bank
The administration explained this demand by a tense situation on the front, as well as by an increasing danger of massive shelling of the city and terrorist attacks
KHERSON, October 22. /TASS/. The Kherson regional administration has urged local civilians to leave the city of Kherson across the Dnieper River to its left bank due to the danger of shelling, according to the administration’s statement posted on its Telegram channel on Saturday.
"All civilians of Kherson need to leave the city immediately. Kherson’s civilian residents, offices and ministries of the civil administration need to relocate to the left bank of the Dnieper," the statement says.
The administration explained this demand by a tense situation on the front, as well as by an increasing danger of massive shelling of the city and terrorist attacks.
On Tuesday, Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo announced that civilians who live on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region would be evacuated to its left bank due to the threat of flooding, which could be triggered by a Ukrainian military strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Saldo warned that Ukraine was accumulating substantial forces near Nikolayev and Krivoy Rog. According to the acting governor, the decision to relocate local residents was also due to the construction of massive defensive fortifications.
Russian troops thwart Ukrainian attempted assault on Nikolayev and Krivoi Rog
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in the course of the reported operation over 130 Ukrainian troops were killed, two tanks, nine armored vehicles and 13 cars were destroyed
MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted Ukraine military’s attempt to breach the defense line between the cities of Nikolayev and Krivoi Rog eliminating over 130 Ukrainian troops, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.
"The enemy tried to breach the Nikolayev and Krivoi Rog line with the use of two tactic battalions moved in the direction of Pyatikhatki, Sukhanovo, Sablukovka, Bezvodnoye, Bruskinskoye and Pravdino communities in the Kherson Region. All attempted attack were repelled," he said.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in the course of the reported operation over 130 Ukrainian troops were killed, two tanks, nine armored vehicles and 13 cars were destroyed.
Russia still waiting for list of victims of Bucha false flag, envoy says
Vasily Nebnzya pointed out that Western countries "are trying to pretend that there is no need to prove anything
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
UNITED NATIONS, October 22. /TASS/. Moscow is still waiting for a list of the victims of the false flag operation that Ukraine carried out in Bucha, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
"I would like to reiterate that despite all the reminders, we still have not received a list of the victims of the false flag operation that Ukraine carried out in Bucha in April. It once again confirms that the Kiev authorities have nothing to share to prove their accusations and allegations," he noted.
Nebnzya also pointed out that Western countries "are trying to pretend that there is no need to prove anything and any of the Kiev regime’s allegations can be taken for granted." "You prefer to cover up for the criminal regime of nationalists, radicals and outright Nazis, assisting them in staging provocations and promoting lies about Russia and the actions of Russian troops," Nebenzya emphasized.
On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry rejected the Kiev regime’s accusations of civilian killings in Bucha, Kiev region. The ministry noted that the Russian Armed Forces had left Bucha on March 30, while "the evidence of crimes" emerged only four days later, after Ukrainian Security Service officers had arrived in the city.
Russia expects UN to immediately react to attack on Kherson ferry crossing — envoy
The incident was another link in the chain of the Kiev regime’s crimes, Counsellor at the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN Fedor Strzhizhovsky said
UNITED NATIONS, October 22. /TASS/. Russia expects the United Nations to immediately react to Kiev’s attack on a civilian ferry crossing in Kherson, Counsellor at the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN Fedor Strzhizhovsky said, addressing the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly.
"Four people were killed, including journalist Oleg Klokov, and ten of his colleagues suffered various wounds. Some of his family members were also wounded," he noted.
According to the Russian diplomat, the incident was another link in the chain of the Kiev regime’s crimes. "The goal of this aggression clearly was to prevent people from spreading the truth about developments in Ukraine, intimidate or just eliminate those who picture events in a way that the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors find inconvenient," Strzhizhovsky stressed.
"We expect that all the related international institutions, first and foremost, UN bodies, will show an immediate and adequate reaction to the incident," he added.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 12 missiles at a ferry crossing in Kherson in the early hours of Friday morning. Eleven missiles were shot down by air defenses and one fell near the Antonov Bridge. The attack killed four people, including local reporters, and left another ten wounded. According to the regional government’s head Sergey Yeliseyev, the attack presumably involved US-made HIMARS missiles.
