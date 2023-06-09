Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Worldwide Satellite Radio Program Discussing the Situations in Senegal and South Africa
Over the last two weeks the unrest in Senegal has attracted the attention of the international media and community. This interview with Abayomi Azikiwe is attempting to analyze the social context under which these developments are taking place and the role of Africa in the broader world system.
The interview was carried out by the radio program Political Misfits, where Azikiwe is a frequent guest commentator.
To hear the program just go to the following website: Assange Update, Espionage Act Charges for Trump, East Coast Smoke (sputnikglobe.com)
The promotional language for the program says of the segment that: "Editor of the Pan-African News Wire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses a political crisis in Senegal amid an upcoming election, how the notion of political stability should be considered with histories of foreign intervention, and challenges facing the South African political leadership."
