African Union Unveils Political Process to Resolve Sudan’s Conflict
June 1, 2023 (ADDIS ABABA) – The African Union Commission, led by Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, has revealed a comprehensive roadmap for an inclusive political process aimed at resolving the conflict in Sudan.
The roadmap was presented during the third meeting of the Expanded Mechanism for the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan, which took place in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, May 31. Chaired by Mohamed El-Hacen Lebatt, Spokesperson for the AU Process for Sudan, the meeting discussed the details of the roadmap.
Mahamat told the meeting that the African Union’s strategy to end the conflict focuses on establishing an inclusive political process that encourages dialogue among prominent military, civilian political, and social actors in Sudan.
He added that this approach aims to engage stakeholders from all segments of the national spectrum, including signatories of the Juba Agreement, in finding a solution to the conflict.
“This inclusive dialogue is vital for transitioning Sudan back to civilian rule, rebuilding public services, addressing the urgent needs of the population, and preparing the country for democratic, free, and fair elections,” said the chair of the AU Commission.
During a press conference following the meeting, Mohamed El-Hacen Lebatt emphasized that the Sudanese should take ownership of this process.
He stressed that it should be a collective effort without “ideological or other influences”. At the same time, the international community, including the African Union, United Nations, and IGAD, should provide support without seeking to lead the process.
Lebatt further stated that the political process should not only focus on resolving the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces but should also encompass constitutional arrangements for the transitional period, the formation of a civilian government, and programs to address the civilian population’s needs in terms of food and security.
He added that the process should pave the way for organizing democratic elections as soon as possible.
Regarding the timeline for finalizing the roadmap, the spokesperson highlighted that the mechanism would soon complete the political process details.
The roadmap includes several vital pillars, such as achieving a comprehensive ceasefire, addressing the humanitarian situation, protecting civilians, and ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law.
Furthermore, Mahamat, in his speech, underscored the importance of unifying international efforts to avoid multiple foreign initiatives, which he referred to as a “complicating factor.”
“In line with this, the African Union aims to establish a coordination mechanism that brings together key regional and international stakeholders invested in the stability, unity, and security of Sudan,” he said.
